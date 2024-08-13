Winning Projects Of King Salman Charter For Architecture And Urbanism Awarded

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Architecture and Design Commission organized the closing ceremony of the first session of the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award on Sunday, which contributes to promoting the King Salman Urban Charter initiative, where the shortlisted projects were announced. The winning projects that adopted the charter's methodology and embodied its values were awarded.

The CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, expressed in a speech during the ceremony her gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the unremitting support for the architecture and design sector, which integrates with the aspirations of the wise leadership to build a promising future.

She also acknowledged the continuous support and tireless efforts exerted by Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Architecture and Design Commission for the support of the architecture and design sector and his endeavors to boost the position of Saudi culture locally and globally.

Al-Solaiman hailed the efforts of the Architecture and Design Commission's work staff and the participating committees to make the award ceremony successful in its first session. She also announced that the event would be held biennially, inviting the owners of distinguished urban projects, interested parties, and creative students to attend.

The ceremony included several segments, such as a video presentation on the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism and a presentation on the evaluation phase, where the evaluators shared their experiences and feelings toward the projects participating in the award.

This was followed by a speech by Dr. Adrian Lahoud, the Dean of the School of Architecture at the Royal College of Art in London, and then the announcement and honoring of the award winners.

Afterward, the accompanying exhibition was inaugurated, showcasing the significant role played by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during his tenure as Governor of the Riyadh Region.

The exhibition highlighted the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' vision, which is deeply rooted in historical awareness and pride in the Kingdom's identity and its spatial and social characteristics. This has led to diverse solutions and architectural creativity inspired by the rich Saudi culture.

The exhibition also explained the six values of the charter, along with displays of shortlisted projects and the winning projects in the award categories. The tour concluded with an interactive virtual experience of the charter's book.

The shortlist in the final stage included a number of diverse projects from various regions of the Kingdom.

The judging panel selected nine projects for recognition, distributed across the award's three categories as follows: in the“Built Projects” category, five projects were awarded: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran City, the Banyan Tree Resort in AlUla Governorate, the Dar Al-Rahmaniah Building in Al-Ghat Governorate, the KAFD Grand Mosque in Riyadh city, and the Innovation Tower at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh city.

In the“Unbuilt Projects” category, the winners were the Sports Boulevard project in Riyadh and the Mihrab project, which serves all regions of the Kingdom by establishing prayer areas along travel routes.

In the“University Student Projects” category, Abdulaziz bin Ghanem Al-Talib from King Saud University (KSU) won with his proposed design for the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSGAAL), and Sadeem Al-Jibreen from the University of Sheffield in the UK won with her proposed design for the Contemporary Neighborhood project.–SPA