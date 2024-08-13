Milk Fat Fractions Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The milk fat fractions market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.08 billion in 2023 to $16.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to dairy industry growth, consumer preferences for healthy fats, processed food industry demand, confectionery and bakery applications, dairy product innovation, international trade and globalization.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The milk fat fractions market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for specialty ingredients, plant-based alternatives, functional dairy products, e-commerce expansion, global expansion of dairy markets.

Growth Driver Of The Milk Fat Fractions Market

The growing demand for bakery products is expected to propel the growth of the milk-fat fractions market going forward. Bakery products are food items prepared from flour or meals derived from grains, baked in an oven, and offered for sale in a bakery. Milk fat fractions are used in bakery products to improve the tenderness, crumbliness, and overall mouthfeel of baked goods.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the milk fat fractions market include Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Glanbia PLC, Uelzena Milchwerke eGmbH, FIT Company, Oleo-Fats Incorporated, Koninklijke VIV Buisman B.V.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the milk fat fractions market. Major companies operating in the milk-fat fractions market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Low Melting Fractions, Medium Melting Fractions, High Melting Fractions

2) By Technology: Dry fractionation, Solvent fractionation, Supercritical fluid extraction, Short-path distillation

3) By Form: Texturized, Concentrated, Isolated

4) By Application: Nutritional And Nutraceuticals, Cold Spreadable Butter, Sports Nutrition, Infant Formulas, Confectionery, Bakery, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the milk fat fractions market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global milk fat fractions market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the milk fat fractions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Milk Fat Fractions Market Definition

Milk fat fractions refer to the different components like triglycerides, which are made up of fatty acids and glycerol that make up the fat in milk. Milk fat fractions serve an important function in giving nourishment and vitamins to the human body, such as vitamin E and K2 soluble vitamins.

Milk Fat Fractions Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Milk Fat Fractions Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on milk fat fractions market size , milk fat fractions market drivers and trends, milk fat fractions market major players, milk fat fractions competitors' revenues, milk fat fractions market positioning, and milk fat fractions market growth across geographies. The milk fat fractions market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

