Enforcement Of Debt Collection From Energoatom Suspended Pending Martial Law
8/13/2024 10:09:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Strategic Industries has included Energoatom in the list of enterprises subject released from enforcement action on existing debts until martial law is lifted.
That's according to the ministry's response to Ukrinform's enquiry.
The Ministry of Strategy and industry recalled that the law on executive proceedings provides for the suspension of enforcement action regarding debtors that are part of Ukraine's defense industry complex for the period of martial law.
According to Order 95 of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine of Aug 02, 2024, Energoatom was included in the list of such enterprises, reads the response to the agency's enquiry.
The ministry clarified that the list includes enterprises performing a state contract in the field of defense or involved in performing such a contract based on treaties, in particular foreign economic ones. Another criterion is the enterprise being put in the electronic register of selection participants and executors of state contracts (agreements).
Such enterprise must meet both criteria at the same time.
As reported, on June 22, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of JSC NAEC Energoatom. Timothy John Stone, Michael Elliott Kirst, Jarek Niewierovisz became independent members. At the request of the Energy Ministry, the nomination committee approved Vitaliy Petruk and Timofiy Mylovanov as government representatives.
