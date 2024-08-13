Mr. Bubble Announces The Arrival Of New Baby Bubble Product Line To Bring Smiles, Giggles & Fun To Baby's Bathtime Routine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The number one kid's bath brand bubbles up the fun for even the littlest of bathers with their new line of bath products, specially formulated for baby's delicate skin. Baby Bubble by Mr. Bubble features two new products: a 16-ounce Ultra Gentle Bubble Bath and 12-ounce 2-in-1 Wash & Shampoo.

Gentle Formulas Featuring the ABC Superfoods of Skin

Baby Bubble is enriched naturally with the ABC superfoods of skin health: apples, blueberries and carrots.

Whether seeking to create a mini bubble bath for your baby or to gently cleanse their hair and skin, the new Ultra Gentle Bubble Bath and 2-in-1 Wash & Shampoo were developed to nourish the sensitive skin of little ones with high-quality ingredients that parents can trust.

Mr. Bubble has been trusted by caregivers for over 60 years, and the brand is excited to now be there for them and their newborns from day one. Whether seeking to create a mini bubble bath for your baby or to gently cleanse their hair and skin, the new Ultra Gentle Bubble Bath and 2-in-1 Wash & Shampoo were developed to nourish the sensitive skin of little ones with high-quality ingredients that parents can trust.

Baby Bubble is hypoallergenic, tear-free, dermatologist-tested and consciously curated in the USA with ingredients that are free of parabens, phthalates and dyes. The new products are also enriched naturally with the ABC superfoods of skin health: apples, blueberries and carrots. Vitamin-rich apples serve as a natural moisturizer to help smooth and soften skin, while the antioxidants and vitamins of blueberries balance skin health. Carrots are rich in beta carotene, providing important hydration and protection benefits.

The line is infused with a Sweet Violet Cloud fragrance that fills the tub and air with a light, clean scent. The fragrance combines notes of orange, violet, lily, apricot and baby powder, providing a comforting and soothing bath time experience for both baby and parents.

A Natural Expansion of a Trusted, 60+ Year Brand

"Developing this new line was a natural progression for Mr. Bubble, who has been bringing fun to the tub for over 60 years," says Michelle Bartlett, Senior Marketing Manager of Product Development at The Village Company. "We wanted to extend that experience to babies, helping start their bath time journey on the right foot. From our quality formulas to soothing fragrance and bubblin' fun suds, we're excited to help create memories that will last a lifetime."

The new duo is available on mrbubble

and Amazon , and can be found on-shelf in Publix grocery stores. Shoppers can also find a variety of Mr. Bubble products for bathtime, sensory play and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) for all ages at mrbubble .

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble ® ,

the #1 kids bath brand with #1 bubble bath, selling over 8 bottles per minute; Village Naturals Therapy TM

and Village Naturals Bath ShoppeTM

bath products; Soft & Dri ®

deodorant; Dep ®

hair gel;

and Hallu ®

bath and shower line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and e-commerce channels. Visit thevillagecompany

to learn more.

