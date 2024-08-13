Market Research Institute International (MRII) Relaunches Youtube Educational Content

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Short videos from MRII support mission of broadening global access to premium educational resources

- Ed Keller, Executive Director, MRIIBEND, OR, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Research Institute International (MRII) , renowned for its leadership in continuing education and skills development surrounding best practices in market research and insights, is excited to announce the relaunch of its YouTube channel . The revamped channel extends MRII's educational mission by offering short, informative videos on topics that are relevant to tto anyone with a need to understand how to conduct and analyze market research and insights.“We are thrilled to be launching what we hope will be a go-to destination for learning and education about market research, insights and analytics,” said Ed Keller, executive director of MRII.“Research among young professionals makes clear they want to learn via short-form videos, and this initiative is designed to meet the needs for that group of learners and anyone wishing to spend a few minutes to make themselves smarter about market research best practices in an easily digestible format.”Short videos featuring the world's leading insights experts will be released on a weekly basis and cover a variety of engaging and insightful content, such as:- Advanced analytics topics such as segmentation, bayesian networks, segmentation and more- Best practices for B2B and consumer methodologies, visualization techniques and proving ROI- Challenges and opportunities surrounding the use of AI in the market research field- Brand-centric views on deepening consumer insights and moreAlready, four new episodes are available on the channel, covering B2B market research and AI in the insights sector.With this relaunch, MRII aims to make high-quality educational resources more accessible to market researchers, insights professionals and others interested in learning more about the industry, empowering them to enhance their knowledge and skills.MRII has a long tradition of servicing the educational and training needs of the market research and insights industry through highly regarded online courses offered with its educational partner, The University of Georgia. It also offers a popular webinar series, attracting a global audience who tune in to hear from leaders in the market research industry, presented with partner organizations ESOMAR, Canadian Research Insights Council (CRIC) and the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education.Stay tuned for the latest updates and videos by subscribing to MRII's YouTube channel here . Access to the MRII YouTube channel is free.About MRIIThe Market Research Institute International (MRII) is a nonprofit institute devoted to fulfilling the continuing educational and training needs of marketing research professionals worldwide. The organization believes that training and development is key to realizing the full potential and value of market research and insights, and to driving innovation within the sector. MRII offers a wide number of resources, including expert webinars and content, global and regional awards programs, and original research on critical insights industry topics. Its market-leading online educational courses, offered in partnership with the University of Georgia, are authored by leading research and insights practitioners, continually updated, and endorsed by major national and international professional and industry organizations. To learn more, visit .

