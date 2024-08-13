Spinsci Joins Athenahealth's Marketplace To Transform The Patient Journey Through Efficient Contact Center Integrations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SpinSci Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of cloud, AI-enhanced patient engagement solutions, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing of healthcare providers to allow tight integrations between Contact Center platforms and athenaOne®. SpinSci's Patient Access Care solution includes:

. Desktop integration between contact centers and athenaOne allowing high touch assistance via any digital channel (voice, text, chat) and delivers a 360° view of the patient record allowing contact center agents and clinicians to triage more efficiently and drive speed to care

. Intelligent self-service via chat or voice which supports authenticated and un-authenticated workflows such as scheduling, bill payment, pharmacy refills, etc.

. Proactive outbound omni-channel patient messaging including appointment reminders, bill reminders, etc.

“At SpinSci, our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to develop AI-powered solutions that fundamentally transform the healthcare experience. Our integration with athenahealth's Marketplace represents a significant milestone, enabling us to reach more healthcare providers and enhance patient care. Our platform not only personalizes patient interactions, but also optimizes operational workflows, allowing providers to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks. By leveraging our advanced technology, we aim to deliver a holistic and seamless care journey that meets the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients alike,” said Rohit Potaraju, VP of Product at SpinSci.

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, SpinSci joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about SpinSci's new integrated application, please visit SpinSci's product listing page on the Marketplace .

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci, a Total Care Experience leader in patient engagement solutions, delivers a seamless end-to-end patient and care team centric platform blending innovation, empathetic design, intelligent workflows and deep healthcare expertise for superior patient & care team experiences. SpinSci solutions enhance interoperability, access and workflows across the full patient journey for better interactions and patient satisfaction while maximizing tech investments for more efficient health and financial outcomes. Learn more at .

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at .

