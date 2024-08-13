Pearson launches comprehensive test preparation series for JEE Advanced examination

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 August 2024: Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company has launched its new JEE Advanced PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) Series, a meticulously crafted resource for students preparing for the competitive JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams. It is estimated that every year, over 12 lakh and 2.5 lakh aspirants, attempt the JEE Mains and JEE Advanced respectively. With this comprehensive book series, Pearson aims to help the aspirants in Grades 11th, 12th, and 13th (repeater), attempt and succeed in these competitive exams. The official launch event held in Kota, Rajasthan, was attended by prominent figures in the education sector, alongside authors of the Pearson JEE Advanced PCM Series, Om Sharma, Ananya Ganguly and Rahul Sardana.







On the launch, Vinay Swamy, Country Head, Pearson India, said, “India continues to be a global hub for some of the brightest engineering minds in the world, and JEE is considered as one of the most credible and fair entrance exams in this field. Succeeding in these exams requires years of hard work, discipline, dedication and preparation. Our new JEE PCM Advanced Series has been designed by highly experienced educators from Kota, to provide comprehensive, simple and effective preparation pathways to the aspirants.”



The 18-part book series includes in-depth theory, numerous illustrations and topic-based practice tests and exercises. It can help the aspirants to build a strong foundation in fundamental principles and technical knowledge that are necessary for both, Advanced and Main levels of JEE including Olympiads. The series is authored by some of the highly acclaimed and respected authors from Kota- Ananya Ganguly (Chemistry Teacher and Mentor), Om Sharma (Ex-research, BARC) and Rahul Sardana (Physics Instructor and Mentor).





