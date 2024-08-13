Mediavine Announces Flodesk Integration To Support Publishers With Subscriber Engagement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Flodesk integration optimizes Mediavine's Grow product, including a preferred email service provider

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., today announced the integration of Flodesk , a software with tools to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. The integration will streamline processes for users of Mediavine's Grow product while leveraging Flodesk as a preferred email service provider.

The new integration allows publishers to segment new subscribers gained from Grow features, adding these new users directly into Flodesk. Additionally, publishers no longer need to manually upload Grow CSV files to their Flodesk accounts, streamlining the process and saving time. Specifically, the Grow product's conversion of newsletter links into Email Connect links now happens effortlessly in the Flodesk platform allowing publishers to easily identify and build a list of subscribers, making them more valuable to advertisers and boosting overall business growth.

"This integration is a testament to our commitment to provide publishers with accessible tools to unlock ongoing business opportunities," said Eric Hochberger, CEO of Mediavine. "Flodesk is one of our publishing partners' most requested email service providers and we are happy to deliver this integration. Now publishers can easily leverage Mediavine's Grow alongside one of the top email service providers in the market, with many of Flodesk's features catering to the specific business needs of independent content creators."

"Flodesk is committed to empowering publishers to build sustainable businesses and brands on their own terms," said Martha Bitar, CEO at Flodesk. "We are proud to integrate with Mediavine's Grow product to enable our members to boost their revenue and foster stronger audience connections."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing approximately 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier , Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2022 Best Workplace , Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace , Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work , and 2023 Inc. 5000 .

Media Contact:

Kate Ritchie

888-705-1246

[email protected]

