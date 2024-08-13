Dates For Coordination Meetings Ahead Of Second Peace Summit Already Determined - MFA
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The dates for holding preliminary meetings of national security advisers, as well as their locations, as part of the preparation of second international Summit on Peace in Ukraine, have already been determined.
That's according to Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke at a briefing on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"Tentatively, the locations and dates for these interim meetings have been determined, but I won't rush with that, only suggesting that everyone wait for official announcements in order not to disrupt the diplomatic process," said Tykhyi.
He added that preparations for the second Peace Summit are in full swing, "this whole process is actively moving, there is constant communication at all levels - President, President's Office, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the inaugural Summit on Peace in Ukraine was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula were discussed at the event: nuclear safety and security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension – the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Following the summit, a communique was inked, which remains open for signing by other delegations.
Earlier, the chief of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak in an interview with Bloomberg said the second Peace Summit will be held in a country from the so-called“Global South”, likely in the Middle East.
