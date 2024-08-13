Teleperformance Receives Two Top Awards For Transformation Impact In Banking And Financial Services Sector

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global leader in digital business services wins top honors for transformational digital CX and operational performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced it received a award at the 11th Annual Globee® 2024 Awards for Customer Excellence in the ' Achievement in Transformational Impact ' category for driving impactful digital transformation for a leading Middle East bank. The award recognizes Teleperformance for its impact in the and services (BFS) sector.

Teleperformance worked with a leading Middle East bank with assets valued at over AED 122 billion to boost the bank's operational efficiencies and enable rapid service expansion. Teleperformance utilized its deep industry expertise to deploy advanced automation to help the bank transform its end-to-end operations, including seamlessly processing everything from opening an account to maintenance requests, and issuing check books and debit cards.

Teleperformance also was recognized with the 2024 Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the Asia-Pacific Customer Care Outsourcing industry. The company earned the honor for its valuable and impactful achievements in transforming the customer experience in the banking and finance sector by combining the power of technology with empathy.

"In the banking and financial services industry, Teleperformance has clearly demonstrated its capacity and experience by improving the customer experience with the use of robotic process automation, robust data security and artificial intelligence," noted Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Teleperformance has decades of industry-focused expertise supporting the banking and financial services sector , including helping banks with their digital transformation. This includes deep expertise supporting banking processes like cross border payments, cards, retail finance, account services and finance and risk mitigation.

ABOUT

TELEPERFORMANCE

GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF - Bloomberg: TEP FP),

is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: .

SOURCE Teleperformance