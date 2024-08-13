DP World’S Glen Clark Accepted Into Fast Company Executive Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fast Company Executive Board is a vetted professional organization of business leaders committed to shaping the future of business through and design.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S./Mexico and Regional Head of Contract Logistics, has been accepted into the Fast Company Executive Board , a vetted professional organization of company founders and senior executives passionate about the future of business.

Clark was selected to join the community based on his proven expertise in global logistics and supply chains. With over three decades of experience in the field, Clark has been instrumental in pioneering innovative and sustainable logistics solutions that have significantly enhanced global trade dynamics, particularly between the U.S. and Mexico. As a member, he joins industry-leading peers in technology, media, corporate leadership, nonprofit, and social responsibility, among other sectors.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S./Mexico and Regional Head of Contract Logistics, said:“I am honored to join the Fast Company Executive Board, a platform that champions the intersection of business innovation and sustainability. This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of business by integrating progressive logistics strategies.”

Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board members have access to a curated network of company founders and senior executives through the private online platform. They help one another solve business challenges, make connections, and share information through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups.

“At DP World, we aim to transform the logistics sector by not only enhancing global trade efficiency but by ensuring our operations contribute positively to both environmental and economic sustainability.” Clark added.“I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members and sharing insights that drive our industries forward in responsible and innovative ways.”

As a member of the Board, Clark has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help accelerate his professional influence and drive DP World's presence forward in North America. He will be invited to share his professional insights in original bylined articles and contribute to Expert Panels on FastCompany.com . Additional benefits include access to personal and professional growth opportunities and invitations to VIP educational experiences.

