Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Screening Of Genetic Abnormalities

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Rising number of maternal age, increase in number of working women in developing economies and various other factors leading to genetic abnormalities in new born are increasing the penetration around the world. In addition, rising awareness about these conditions, increasing research and development activities by major players and increasing programs in developing economies to reduce the number of genetic abnormalities are further augmenting the market.

Segmental Insights

By product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as these are more preferred over instruments and always in high demand. It is further segmented into assay kits & reagents and disposables.

By method, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, cell-free DNA in maternal plasma test and fetal cells in maternal blood tests. The ultrasound detection is expected to hold the largest market share as it is cost effective and widely available in developing regions.

Based on application, non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome and other application. Trisomy segment can grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of increasing incidences of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal gap.

Based on end user, non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. The diagnostic laboratories expected to hold the largest market share. Efforts by companies to provide advanced products to diagnostic laboratories is contributing to the growth of the segment.



Regional Insights

North America is projected to lead the global non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period 2019–2026. The growth can be attributed to availability of advanced healthcare framework in the region.

Europe is the second largest non-invasive prenatal testing market as the region has the highest number of first time mothers belonging to the age group of above 35 years. In addition, awareness among women regarding these conditions have also contributed to the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market as the number of participants have increased substantially in the region and clinical developmental framework in the region especially in India and Australia.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is expected to attain substantial growth owing to increasing awareness about medical facilities and increasing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

