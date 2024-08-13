Dreame Announced As Official Hair Dryer Partner For Miss Grand USA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame is thrilled to announce its partnership as the official hair dryer for Miss Grand USA 2024. As part of the launch of the Dreame Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer launched in the US on August 5, this collaboration marks a significant milestone, highlighting the brand's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality hair care products.

The partnership will include an exciting Dreame Hair Award competition, featuring all 20 contestants. Each contestant will four social reels showcasing their hairstyling skills using Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer. Ten contestants will be selected to participate in a live "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) segment during the pageant weekend. One winner will be awarded a cash prize and a brand photoshoot with Dreame, capturing the essence of their unique beauty and styling prowess.

Stephanie Marie Miranda Morales, the current Miss Grand USA, and Luciana Fuster, Miss Grand International, along with Rachel Slawson, the President of Miss Grand USA, will all receive the new Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer. This revolutionary hair dryer offers super-fast drying, negative ionic technology for shiny healthy looking hair, intelligent temperature control, unfrizz and curling nozzles, low-noise operation and a lightweight ergonomic design, making it a must-have for any beauty enthusiast.

Maxim Magazine will host the swimsuit prelims at the event, with the official Miami Swim Week show casting director in attendance. This adds an extra layer of excitement and opportunity for the contestants, who will showcase their beauty and talent at the final show held at the renowned M2 venue, a popular location for Miami Swim Week.

"We are delighted to welcome Dreame Technology as the official hair dryer partner for Miss Grand USA 2024. Their innovative technology and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to empower and celebrate the beauty and talent of our contestants. We look forward to seeing the incredible hairstyles they create with Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer and to showcasing their skills on a national stage."

- Rachel Slawson, President of Miss Grand USA

The Dreame Pocket High-Speed Hair Dryer is now available on both Amazon and Dreame's official website . Stay tuned for the amazing styles that will be created with Dreame Pocket Hair Dryer at Miss Grand USA 2024.

All tickets can be found linked at href="" rel="nofollow" eventbrite

For more information, please contact:

Rachel Slawson

President, Miss Grand USA

801-803-4502

About

Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology.

About Miss Grand USA

Miss Grand USA is a premier beauty pageant that celebrates beauty, body, brains, and business. The event brings together contestants from across the country to compete for the prestigious title and the opportunity to represent the USA on the Miss Grand International stage this October in Cambodia and Thailand.

About Protagonist

Protagonist is your end to end behind-the-scenes production team, helping your story claim the spotlight. Connecting with your audience through shoppable video, live streaming, and event production, Protagonist understands that your brand is more than just a product or service, you are positioned as the protagonist of your live commerce journey.

