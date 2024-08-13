UK government intensifies scrutiny of social media platforms

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is intensifying its scrutiny of social platforms in response to disinformation that recently incited riots across the country. Officials are focusing on combating false information that contributed to widespread violence, but they are also cautious about engaging in a public dispute with Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), who has made provocative statements about the United Kingdom.



In the midst of the unrest, Musk tweeted about the inevitability of civil war in the United Kingdom, compared the country to the Soviet Union, and accused it of employing "two-tier policing," which he claimed exacerbates social tensions. His remarks came during a period of significant far-right violence triggered by a misleading social media post suggesting that the perpetrator of a tragic attack in Southport was a Muslim asylum seeker. This misinformation quickly spread, leading to public disorder, looting, and arson in several towns across England and Northern Ireland.



Amid this turmoil, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office has decided against engaging in a public feud with Musk. Instead, the government's priority remains addressing the immediate concerns of public safety and restoring order. A spokeswoman emphasized that while the focus is on managing the aftermath of the riots and ensuring community safety, efforts also include targeting online influencers who spread hate and contribute to violence.



The United Kingdom government aims to navigate the delicate balance of curbing harmful online content without being drawn into a distracting and potentially counterproductive confrontation with high-profile social media figures.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108549016