Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were US$161.5 million, compared with total operating revenues of US$115.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the continued recovery in inbound in Macau during the second quarter of 2024, and the ramp up of operations following the opening of Studio City Phase 2 in April 2023, which led to an increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$339.3 million and US$214.5 million for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Studio City Casino's rolling chip volume was US$813.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$789.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 2.97% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 1.43% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$955.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$716.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.1% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 25.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$842.4 million, compared with US$595.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.3% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue from casino contract was US$62.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with revenue from casino contract of US$31.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Revenue from casino contract is net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino which are deducted by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, the gaming operator of the Studio City Casino (the“Gaming Operator”).

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$277.2 million and US$183.3 million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the second quarter of 2024 were US$99.4 million, compared with US$84.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was US$3.0 million, compared with operating loss of US$18.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$54.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$29.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The change was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the second quarter of 2024 was US$33.4 million, compared with net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited of US$48.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$3.1 million and US$4.6 million in the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$34.9 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$33.6 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$50.3 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2024, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2024 referred to in the earnings release of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) dated August 13, 2024 (“Melco's earnings release”) was US$25.0 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco's earnings release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco's earnings release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2024 aggregated to US$186.1 million (December 31, 2023: US$228.2 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2023: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was US$2.23 billion (December 31, 2023: US$2.34 billion), a reduction of US$100 million primarily as a result of the cash tender offer for the 6.000% senior notes due 2025 issued by Studio City Finance Limited, compared to the total debt balance as of March 31, 2024.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 were US$14.3 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the“Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the pace of recovery from the impact of COVID-19 on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) risks associated with the amended Macau gaming law and its implementation by the Macau government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“target”,“aim”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“potential”,“continue”,“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures