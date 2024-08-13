PUMA Unveils The Al-Hilal Third Kit for The 24-25 Season Collection

(MENAFN- mslgroup) PUMA Middle East proudly announces the launch of the Third kit for the 24-25 season, as part of its ongoing partnership with Al-Hilal, Saudi’s most decorated club. The third kit is uniquely designed to include elements inspired by Al-Hilal’s prosperity and one of the Kingdom’s national wonders – its desert rose.

Set to debut on August 11, the third kit captures the essence of the desert rose, a natural phenomenon symbolizing resilience and beauty. The design features mineral-inspired patterns and sandy hues, embodying Al-Hilal’s tenacity and spirit. Additionally, the vibrant green elements pay homage to the Kingdom’s cherished color, symbolizing strength and vitality as the club strives to conquer new horizons.

The third kit, like the home and away kits, features PUMA’s advanced sports technology for peak performance on the pitch. The Authentic jersey uses ULTRAWEAVE fabric with a 4-way stretch to reduce weight and friction and includes dryCELL technology to keep players sweat-free. The Replica jersey, available to consumers, also incorporates dryCELL for comfort in intense conditions. Both jerseys are made from recycled polyester, highlighting PUMA’s commitment to sustainability.

Taner Seyis, Managing Director of PUMA Middle East, expressed his enthusiasm for the release, saying, “Collaborating with Al-Hilal FC on various initiatives and launches is always a pleasure. This partnership enables us to innovate and demonstrate our dedication to advancing sports alongside the region’s leading club in a market passionate about sports and national pride. We are excited for the upcoming projects this partnership will bring.”

Fahad bin Nafil, Chairman of Al-Hilal FC, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “Our ongoing collaboration with PUMA consistently introduces innovative and exciting projects to our club, helping us elevate the sports culture in Saudi Arabia. PUMA has been a loyal supporter of sports and football in the region. We are delighted to work with a global brand that infuses inspiration, innovation, and creativity into every piece made for our athletes and team.”

The new Al-Hilal FC third kit will be available at PUMA stores, PUMA.com, the Al-Hilal store, Blu store, and select retailers starting August 11th. As Al-Hilal FC embarks on a new season with its distinct kits, both entities remain committed to continuous innovation and prosperity in their joint initiatives, highlighting their dedication to sport and football excellence.





