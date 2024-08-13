Abbas plans on meeting Putin in Moscow amid escalating conflict in Gaza

(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to meet Russian President Vladimir in Moscow on Tuesday to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where the death toll has surged to nearly 40,000 amid escalating violence. Abbas arrived in Moscow on Monday, as reported by the Wafa news agency, with the primary agenda focusing on securing support to bring an end to the hostilities and to facilitate immediate humanitarian aid to the beleaguered Gaza Strip.



During his visit, Abbas will express gratitude to Putin for Russia's backing of the Palestinian cause across various platforms, according to Palestinian Ambassador to Russia, Hafeez Nofal. The Kremlin confirmed the meeting on Monday, noting that discussions would cover the current Middle Eastern crisis and the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza.



Following his Moscow visit, Abbas is scheduled to travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This trip underscores a broader diplomatic effort to address the conflict and mobilize international support for a resolution.



Putin has been vocal in his criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, drawing controversial comparisons between the current siege and the Nazi blockade of Leningrad during World War II. His recent diplomatic activities include visits to various regional leaders, such as those in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the conflict and potential ceasefire solutions. Last month, Putin also conferred with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim in Doha, a key mediator in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.



The meeting between Abbas and Putin represents a critical moment in international efforts to address the Gaza crisis and seek solutions to the mounting humanitarian disaster in the region.

