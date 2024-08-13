Power Diary Introduces Insurance Claiming Integration For US Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Power Diary, a leading practice management software company for allied professionals, is excited to announce its new insurance claiming integration, now available for customers in the US.This integration streamlines the insurance claiming process, making it easier for healthcare providers to manage insurance billing and payments efficiently.Once registration is completed, healthcare providers will be able to submit insurance claims and benefit from the functionality provided through Power Diary, including linking invoices to claims for easier payment updates, viewing the status of claims, and printing claims as PDFs."We're thrilled to share the news about the new insurance claiming feature, which simplifies the insurance claiming process for our customers in the US," said Danielle Hopkinson, Head of Brand and Communications at Power Diary. "This enhancement underscores our commitment to providing healthcare professionals with the tools and support they need to manage their practices effectively."Power Diary encourages healthcare providers to take advantage of this new integration to ensure seamless insurance claiming management. For more information, visit the Power Diary Knowledge Base .About Power DiaryPower Diary is the online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, client invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and a lot more!Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler and more rewarding. Customers range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location practices.

