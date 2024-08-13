Serbian deputy Premier warns anyone not backing Ukraine gets shot

(MENAFN) Serbian Deputy Prime Aleksandar Vulin has raised concerns about the safety of President Aleksandar Vucic due to his stance on the Ukraine conflict. Vulin's comments, made in an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti, suggest that Vucic is risking his life by not aligning with Western nations' policies regarding Ukraine.



Serbia, traditionally an ally of Russia, has refrained from imposing sanctions on Moscow or supporting the United States and other Western backers of Ukraine. This stance has led to Brussels insisting that Serbia’s aspirations to join the European Union cannot be realized unless the country changes its position.



Vulin highlighted the potential risks to Vucic’s safety, drawing parallels with recent attempts on the lives of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and former United States President Donald Trump. He noted that Vucic had been advised to remain vigilant due to the dangerous environment faced by those advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.



In May, Slovak Prime Minister Fico survived a shooting incident by a 71-year-old man, an attack attributed by his government to inflammatory rhetoric from opposition figures. In July, Trump, who has claimed he could resolve the Ukraine conflict within a day if re-elected, was grazed by a bullet during a campaign rally. The shooter was subsequently killed by a counter-sniper, and United States authorities have yet to reveal a motive for the attack.



Additionally, Vulin criticized the organizers of a large protest held in Belgrade the previous Saturday, suggesting that the protest might be an attempt to destabilize the Serbian government.

