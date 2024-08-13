(MENAFN) A captured Ukrainian soldier has alleged that his military unit was instructed to target civilians during a recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. In an interview released by Moscow's security service, the FSB, the soldier identified as Ruslan Poltoratsky, 26, claimed that his commanding officer issued orders to harm unarmed civilians and kill those who were armed.



Poltoratsky, a member of Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade, described in the footage how his unit was directed by an officer known by the call sign Strizh. According to Poltoratsky, the orders included shooting men in the legs and detaining them in root cellars or basements. Armed civilians were to be killed, while the treatment of prisoners of war was described as having no clear directives, with the implication that capturing prisoners was discouraged.



The soldier also detailed acts of looting following the seizure of border settlements, claiming that his unit took valuable and portable items from homes. This account comes amid ongoing tensions and heightened scrutiny of military conduct on both sides of the conflict.



The FSB’s release of the footage highlights the contentious nature of the recent cross-border operation launched by Kiev, which has faced criticism from Moscow. This development adds to the complex and charged narrative surrounding the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the harsh realities faced by civilians and the moral questions raised by such military actions

