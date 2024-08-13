Clark's Termite & Pest Control Partners With NPMA And PPMA To Drive Industry Leadership And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recognizing a Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

- Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Clark's Termite & Pest ControlIRMO, SC, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clark's Termite & Pest Control is honored to announce its inclusion as a Key Partner of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and as a Guardian Investor of the Professional Pest Management Alliance (PPMA). Clark's Termite & Pest Control is an Anticimex company serving the Carolinas, offering innovative and effective pest control solutions and technologies.The NPMA's Key Partners Program, established in 2023, aims to redefine corporate responsibility and collaboration within the pest management industry. This program encourages high levels of support, volunteerism, and leadership, fostering partnerships with leading pest control companies. These alliances aim to set new standards for collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Key Partners are crucial in NPMA's initiatives, providing exceptional educational opportunities and professional development for NPMA members and supporting the organization's overarching mission and goals.Clark's also extends its support to PPMA, the consumer marketing arm of NPMA. The PPMA actively educates the public about the importance and value of professional pest management. "We are delighted to join forces with NPMA as a Key Partner, a role that underscores our core values of innovation, passion, and trust," said Racheal Chareunsouk, President of Clark's Termite & Pest Control. "This partnership highlights our dedication to creativity and teamwork and bolsters our support for PPMA's crucial programs."Founded in 1967, Clark's has provided safe and reliable pest prevention and removal services to North and South Carolina for over 50 years. With the backing of global pest control leader Anticimex, Clark's has access to some of the most advanced technology available today, including the groundbreaking SMART pest control system, which uses digital technology to predict, prevent, and address pest problems. Clark's is committed to using efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective treatments to ensure their customers receive the best pest control services in the region.

