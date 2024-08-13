Borrell declares importance of sanctions against Israel on UN agenda

(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, has demanded that Israeli ministers who incite what he describes as “war crimes” be subjected to European Union sanctions. Borrell's call for action follows controversial statements made by two prominent members of the Israeli cabinet—National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.



In recent social posts, Borrell criticized both ministers for their inflammatory rhetoric concerning the ongoing military operations in Gaza. He has urged the Israeli to publicly distance itself from the remarks made by Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. Borrell’s statements underscore the European Union's concerns about actions that might exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the region.



Ben-Gvir had previously criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for entertaining a ceasefire proposal endorsed by the United States. In an interview with Radio 103 FM, Ben-Gvir expressed opposition to the ceasefire, arguing for heightened pressure on Hamas and suggesting that further action could force the militant group and the Palestinian population in Gaza into submission. “If we cut off their fuel, within a week they would be on their knees. And if we stop the [aid] trucks, within two weeks they would be on their knees,” he asserted, questioning the rationale behind negotiating a ceasefire.



On the other hand, Smotrich has made contentious claims about the moral justification of starving Palestinians in Gaza. He expressed frustration with Israel’s need for international approval while waging war, stating, “No one in the world would let us” starve the Palestinians, and lamenting the contradiction of fighting Hamas while providing humanitarian aid. Smotrich's comments, which he made in the context of justifying Israel's actions in Gaza, have sparked widespread condemnation.



Borrell has called for the Israeli government to unequivocally reject these calls to action, which he believes incite war crimes. He also advocates for engaging in ceasefire negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to address the conflict.



The remarks by Smotrich have also drawn criticism from United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, who labeled the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare a war crime. This condemnation highlights the growing international concern over the humanitarian impact of the conflict and the need for accountability and responsible conduct in the ongoing hostilities.



