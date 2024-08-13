Robyn Shumer's Brave New Memoir Details Lifelong Battle With-And Triumph Over-Anorexia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bones: Anorexia, Anxiety and My Path to Self-Love by Robyn Shumer with Natasha Stoynoff

Bones is a living example of fearlessly sharing the stories that shape us.

Robyn Shumer 's memoir, Bones: Anorexia, Anxiety and My Path to Self-Love , is an honest, first-person account of her experience with a crippling eating disorder. With masterful storytelling, Robyn takes the reader inside the emotional, mental, physical, and social world of an anorexic from childhood to adulthood, through four decades of a changing society whose message to girls and women remained stubbornly the same:"thinner is the winner."Shumer's memoir details her feelings of self-hatred, self-love, loss, anger, determination, and acceptance that is relatable to anyone who has suffered the ramifications of our food-and-body-obsessed culture. Even as Shumer recalls traumatic life events, she maintains her own humorous and authentic voice.A combination of personal diary and expert wisdom, Bones is informative, engaging, and important. Shumer's goal is to help those who suffer from anorexia, and their loved ones, too. She hopes to show the world that mental illness doesn't define us, or prevent us from living successful, fulfilling lives.Bones has received rave reviews from popular Bookstagrammers."I loved the relaxed candid feel of the writing style and the way it drew me in like a conversation with a friend. There is an underlying sense of humor to offset the dark topic and the author gets her point across while entertaining the reader at the same time. It's a book I couldn't put down and I read it from start to finish in one sitting. Her journey is eye-opening and learning more about the thought processes behind an eating disorder was enlightening."-Lisa, @booksloveandunderstanding"With a daughter only slightly older than the author's age portrayed in the book it was helpful to see the signs and struggles Robyn endured. She was so open about her struggles with her health and I praise her for taking back her life and becoming the best version of herself."-Stephanie, nerd"The courage it must take to write a book on something that so many people struggle with in secret, I can't imagine. Kudos to Shumer for her honest depiction of this disease and for her strength to put herself out there and share her story. I found this incredible relatable, and I loved the determination and acceptance she showed through out the story."-Karen, travel"Robyn is very candid and open with her struggle and it is extremely insightful and refreshing to read this book and walk through her recovery with her and to see her come out strong and healthy and most importantly happy.⁣ I do recommend this book if you are looking for a new memoir to read- Robyn's story is one I feel should not be overlooked."-Nicole, @reading_with_nicoleExcerpt from the book:"...I was afraid of the number I'd see on the wretched scale. The posters of Brooke Shields and Heather Locklear on my brother's bedroom wall and my father's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue told me all I needed to know about the qualities I should possess to be of value: beauty, sex appeal, and most of all-skinny.Fat was the kiss of death."Shumer's story inspires connection, hope, and understanding which DartFrog Books believes to be the mark of an exceptional memoir.

Libby Bell

DartFrog Books

