Government Allocates Almost UAH 3B To Restore Some Frontline Settlements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate UAH 2.7 billion for a pilot project to restore a number of towns and villages in the frontline regions.

Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrinform reports citing the Portal.

"At the previous meeting in the Chernihiv region, I instructed the of Infrastructure to promptly work on the issue of allocating UAH 2.7 billion for a pilot project to restore a number of settlements in the frontline regions. Today, we are approving a decision to allocate these funds to accelerate the comprehensive reconstruction of these communities and for the soonest possible return of people and the development of the local economy,” he said.

Shmyhal clarified that these are Yahidne in the Chernihiv region, Posad-Pokrovske in the Kherson region, Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv region, and Trostianets in the Sumy region.

In addition, the Prime Minister said that by another resolution, the government would involve the regional administrations as construction customers in the implementation of pilot projects.

"Today we are also updating the State Regional Development Strategy for 2021-2027. We are updating it, taking into account the challenges of the war and the recommendations of the European Union," he added.

According to Shmyhal, the government's goals include creating conditions for Ukrainians to return home, restoring and building infrastructure, integrating Ukrainian defenders into the community, increasing the institutional and financial capacity of local governments, synchronizing regional development policies and other sectoral policies.

The Prime Minister noted that the regions would prepare their own strategic documents based on the updated Strategy. For their part, the Cabinet of Ministers and the relevant ministry will assist.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the National Renewable Energy Action Plan to increase the share of renewable energy in gross final consumption to 27% by 2030.