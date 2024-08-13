São Paulo’S Artistic Culture Theater Reopens After 15-Year Restoration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 25, São Paulo's Artistic Culture Theater will reopen, concluding a 16-year, 150 million Brazilian reais ($27.27 million) reconstruction.



The project began after a fire in 2008 severely damaged the building. Only the facade, certain foyers, and archives survived.



Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki selected a Steinway & Sons piano in Hamburg for the reopening. He chose it while playing Beethoven's Concerto No. 4, which he will perform at the inauguration.



Directors Frederico Lohmann and Gioconda Bordon supervised this critical selection, emphasizing the theater's dedication to excellence.



Originally designed by Rino Levi and opened in 1950, the theater has been a cornerstone of Brazilian culture . The renovation respects the original design while incorporating modern acoustic innovations.







The redesigned 750-seat auditorium features a color palette of gold, copper, and burnt yellow and boasts a new acoustic installation by artist Sandra Cinto.

Expanded Performance Scope and Upgrades

The theater now hosts a broader range of performances, including jazz, popular, and electronic music. For larger orchestral events, it will collaborate with Sala São Paulo , while ballets will take place at the Municipal Theater.



Upgrades include new elevators, accessible restrooms, and 11 classrooms, underscoring the theater's focus on education and performance.



In addition, original furnishings from the upper foyer, designed by Studio de Arte Palma, have been restored or replicated by Dpot.



A new atrium with a bar offers expansive views of Roosevelt Square and features Sandra Cinto's "Melody for the Stars" tapestries. This area, along with new entrances, a bookstore, and a café, aims to enhance community engagement.



The pre-inauguration concert mixed joy with sorrow, occurring on the day cellist Antonio Meneses passed away. He was slated to perform later in the year.



As the theater reopens, it reaffirms its role as a cultural beacon, blending historical preservation with contemporary relevance, ready to serve São Paulo's vibrant cultural scene.

