EC-Council Presents Hacker Halted 2024: A Premier Cybersecurity Event

Conference will feature keynotes from leading cybersecurity experts, hacking villages, and breakout sessions

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EC-Council a leader in cybersecurity education and training, is thrilled to announce Hacker Halted 2024 a premier cybersecurity taking place from 10/30-10/31 at Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Center, and virtually! As a globally recognized platform, Hacker Halted brings together cybersecurity professionals, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from around the world to exchange knowledge, insights, and best practices in cybersecurity.Hacker Halted 2024 will feature speakers, certification training classes , and discussions around the latest trends, tools, and techniques in cybersecurity. With a focus on addressing AI and mitigating its risks, Hacker Halted 2024 promises to be an invaluable experience for cybersecurity professionals at all levels."We are excited to host Hacker Halted 2024, bringing together cybersecurity professionals from around the world to engage in meaningful discussions, learn from experts, and collaborate on addressing the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape," said Eric Lopez, Vice President at EC-Council. "In today's digital age, cybersecurity is more critical than ever, and events like Hacker Halted play a vital role in equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to safeguard organizations against cyber threats."Key highlights of Hacker Halted 2024 include:Keynotes:AI for cyber-attacks, predators, and terrorists, presented by Chuck Easttom, Ph.D2., D.Sc., Vanderbilt University and Georgetown UniversityImposing Cost on Cybercriminals, by Sean O'Connor, EquinixHow Hackers Could Poison Your Water Supply, by Darius Davis, Southside CHI SolutionsIt's a Brave New World: A Look at the Dystopian State of Cybersecurity, by Marcelle Lee, Principal InfoSec Engineer and Team Lead | Cyber Threat Research and Operation, EquinixHacking Villages:IoT Village: Dedicated to the security of Internet of Things devices, featuring hands-on labs and challenges.Car Hacking Village: Focused on the cybersecurity of automotive systems, providing live demonstrations and interactive sessions.Lockpicking Village: Offering a unique opportunity to learn and practice the art of lockpicking, emphasizing physical security.Breakout Sessions Including:AI 1: Dumpster-fireside chat on vehicle privacy, presented by Carey Parker and Andrea AmicoAttack: Understanding and Defeating Modern day Anti-Malware Solutions, presented by Himanshu Sharma, 5ireDefense: Shattered Security: The Need for a Cybersecurity Overhaul, presented by Kevin CardwellNew Tech: Hunter Method: Fusing cyberpsychology and real life cybercrime stories to enhance enterprise awareness training, presented by Ben HalpertEC-Council Certification Courses will run the four days before the conference, October 26th – 29th, giving students the opportunity to earn their next certification before attending the event! Classes for Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified CISO (CCISO), and Certified Cloud Security Engineer (CCSE), among others.Cutting-Edge Training Sessions: Enhance your skills and knowledge with comprehensive training sessions offered by EC-Council. From entry-level certifications to advanced courses, there's something for everyone.Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators through various networking events, including virtual meetups, discussion forums, and social gatherings.Exhibition Hall: Explore the latest cybersecurity products, solutions, and services from leading vendors in the exhibition hall. Discover innovative technologies and connect with industry-leading providers.Registration for Hacker Halted 2024 is now open. To learn more about the event and secure your spot, visit hackerhalted. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of one of the most anticipated cybersecurity events of the year!About EC-Council: Founded in 2001, EC-Council is a trusted authority in cybersecurity education and certification. Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council also offers training, certificates, and degrees on a wide spectrum of subjects from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. EC-Council is an ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the U.S. Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide. With over 350,000 certified professionals globally, EC-Council remains a gold standard in the industry.With a steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, EC-Council maintains a global presence with offices in the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

