KROHNE OPENS NEW OFFICE IN EXPO CITY DUBAI, REAFFIRMING COMMITMENT TO UAE ECOSYSTEM, ECONOMY, AND SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION

KROHNE, a global leader in measurement technology, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Expo City Dubai. This strategic move underlines KROHNE's commitment to fostering innovation, supporting the UAE's dynamic economy, and contributing to sustainable development in the region.



A New Chapter in KROHNE's Middle East Journey



The new office, located in the iconic Expo City Dubai, the latest business freezone in Dubai and entirely built around sustainability as a core purpose, is a testament to KROHNE's dedication to enhancing its presence in the Middle East. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for advanced solution sales and customer-centric services, reinforcing KROHNE's position as a trusted partner in the region's industrial landscape. The facility will feature training facilities and a workshop to house minor repairs for the growing Services team as needed.



Chief Sales Officer Marco Rudelli expressed his enthusiasm for this significant milestone, stating: "The opening of our new office in Expo City Dubai marks a pivotal moment in KROHNE's journey in the Middle East. This location not only enhances our ability to serve our customers but also aligns with our commitment to supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable future. Expo City is a significant part of our legacy-building efforts, as it positions us at the heart of a vibrant, forward-thinking community. We are excited to deepen our ties with key partners in the UAE government and the private sector across energy, water, and all industries we operate in."



Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Expo City Dubai is a hub for innovation and has a clear commitment to advancing sustainable best practice – values that are shared by KROHNE. With an enabling free zone environment and strategic location at the centre of Dubai’s future growth, Expo City continues to welcome like-minded entities from around the world. We are delighted to welcome KROHNE to our thriving business community and look forward to working together to drive sustainable solutions in the region, for the benefit of both people and planet.”



Frank Janssens, Vice President of KROHNE Middle East and Africa, emphasized the importance of this expansion: "Our new office represents a significant investment in the UAE and it makes me very proud to be here for this moment. It allows us to be closer to our customers, understand their needs better, and deliver tailored solutions. We are committed to building a lasting legacy in the UAE, focusing on sustainability and innovation."



Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Solutions Middle East, added: "Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at KROHNE. Our new office in Expo City Dubai provides an ideal setting for us to innovate and collaborate on sustainable solutions. By being part of this vibrant community, we are well-positioned to engage with key stakeholders and drive meaningful change. We are committed to leveraging our expertise to support the UAE's ambitious sustainability goals and contribute positively to the global sustainability agenda."







