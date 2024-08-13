ILYM Consulting Announces Introduction Of New Consulting Business To Support The Background Screening Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Melissa FoilesATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ILYM Consulting , a dynamic new player in the background screening industry, is excited to announce its grand opening. Taking a different approach to the consulting space, ILYM specializes in compliance programs with configurable packaging that scales to fit the specific needs and abilities of the client. The business aims to deliver the highest standard of compliance consulting through its offerings of FCRA support, Accreditation Support (both US and General), and general background screening compliance support for background screeners, wholesalers, and human resources professionals. Services include fractional compliance officer support, ad hoc compliance support, research, vendor referral support, and accreditation preparation assistance.Located in the metropolitan Atlanta area, and available online, ILYM Consulting provides compliance support tailored to meet the needs of the background screening industry, focusing mostly on small and mid-size organizations. ILYM Consulting was founded by Melissa Foiles, a seasoned professional with extensive experience with the Fair Credit Reporting Act, PBSA accreditation support, and general background screening compliance knowledge. Melissa is committed to bringing innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service to the forefront of the business."We understand that background screeners have tools available to them for compliance and accreditation support, yet we provide the additional guidance and one-to-one support for the specific compliance questions that are unique to each individual company. We do this without lengthy contractual agreements and at a scale that makes sense for the background screening, according to their ability and bandwidth to engage. We are not a one-size-fits all consulting firm. We are a true partner, for as a long or as short of a time that we are needed." said Melissa. "Our mission is to make compliance in this space easy to understand and manageable for small to medium sized background screening teams, and we are dedicated to exceeding our customers' expectations with our dedicated support in all things compliance."The launch of ILYM Consulting comes at a time when the Professional Background Screening Association is rolling out the new General Accreditation for global screeners. Having the experience of working within several background screening organizations, ranging from start-up size to enterprise level screening, Melissa has successfully led teams to achieve the US and General Accreditations. Melissa's contributions and leadership paved the way for organized and orderly audits in which all the team members were prepared – with documentation, policy understanding, and training for so that all of the members of the organization were educated and ready. Melissa also was successful in other facets of the accreditation life cycle, including passing renewal audits and accreditation transferals due to mergers and acquisitions. Each of these steps has unique elements that need to be understood during the preparation, and Melissa is well versed in providing this insight. With Melissa Foiles leading the consulting firm and her experience in guiding one of the first background screening companies in the world to General Accreditation, you can trust her expertise to guide your team. ILYM Consulting's strong focus on customer service, and compliance support makes it poised to make a significant impact in the background screening world.For more information about ILYM Consulting, visit or contact Melissa Foiles at (404) 754-9788 or email her at ....About ILYM Consulting:ILYM Consulting specializes in accreditation and FCRA compliance, the company is committed to providing innovative solutions and outstanding service to the background screening industry. For more information, visit .

