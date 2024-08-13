US commits to convening ceasefire talks with Sudan even without Khartoum

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to convening ceasefire talks this week to address the devastating conflict in Sudan, even if the Sudanese does not participate. The ongoing conflict, which began in April 2023, pits the Sudanese army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the command of his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. The violence has plunged Sudan into a dire situation, with the United Nations warning of an impending catastrophe involving tens of thousands of preventable deaths due to exacerbated crises.



The ceasefire talks, facilitated by the US in collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, are set to commence on Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Switzerland and could extend up to 10 days. While the RSF has promptly agreed to attend, the Sudanese government has expressed concerns over the US's approach and has not yet confirmed its participation. Tom Perriello, the US special envoy for Sudan, confirmed that the RSF's acceptance was unconditional but noted that the Sudanese government has yet to affirm its attendance despite extensive engagement.



Perriello emphasized that the talks would proceed as planned even if the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) do not attend, focusing instead on international and technical discussions. He stressed that the mediation component would only be possible if the SAF decides to join later. The US is determined to advance the process with a significant gathering of experts, aiming to address the conflict's underlying issues through these discussions.



The urgency of the talks is underscored by a grim assessment from the UN’s migration agency, which highlighted Sudan’s precarious situation exacerbated by famine and floods. Othman Belbeisi, the International Organization for Migration's Middle East and North Africa director, warned that without an immediate and coordinated global response, the country faces a catastrophic tipping point, with potentially tens of thousands of preventable deaths looming in the near future.

