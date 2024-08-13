Mamome, Awarded SBIR Phase-I Grant By The U.S. National Institution Of Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brooklyn InnoSeq Inc., doing business as MaMome, has been awarded a U.S. National Institution of (NIH) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant for $295K to develop a microbiome-based diagnostic for Gestational Mellitus (GDM). The grant will support the development of a non-invasive at-home test for the early detection of at-risk pregnant women to prevent complications both at birth and later in life.



MaMome is dedicated to advanced microbiome analysis tools aimed at improving maternal health. In this Phase I project, MaMome will explore applications of its technology to validate early biomarkers and create personalized intervention strategies. A broader impact of the innovation is to integrate microbiome data into actionable diagnostics, shifting the paradigm of GDM management from reactive to proactive.



Led by MaMome CEO Nini Fan and Associate Professors Dr. Yanjiao Zhou and Dr. Andrea Denise Shields from the University of Connecticut (UConn) Health Center, the project aims to harness the power of advanced metagenomics and microbiome sequencing to create an innovative diagnostic tool. GDM is a common condition during pregnancy that significantly impacts maternal and neonatal health. Conventional diagnostic methods rely on blood glucose levels in the latter stages of pregnancy, occurring too late for successful intervention. Early detection is crucial for effective management and improved outcomes.



MaMome and UConn are poised to advance this project, anticipating a positive impact on healthcare practices related to pregnancy and maternal health.



For further details about this initiative or to explore collaboration opportunities, please contact Nini Fan at ... or (646) 945-8999.



About MaMome



MaMome is at the forefront of applying advanced microbiome analysis to improve maternal health. MaMome employs state-of-the-art sequencing technologies and identifies crucial biomarkers to provide accurate diagnostics. The platform integrates bioinformatics, large language models (LLM), and machine learning (ML) to analyze complex microbiome data, linking these insights with other clinical information to offer a comprehensive understanding of maternal health. For more information, please visit mamome.



About the U.S. National Institutes of Health's Small Business Programs



America's Seed Fund powered by NIH awards more than $1.3 billion annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with substantial commercial and societal impact. Startups working across a wide range of high-impact technologies, including research tools, diagnostics, digital health, drugs, and medical devices, can receive up to $2 million to support research and development, helping de-risk technology for commercial success. The NIH is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $45 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of health and biomedical sciences.



About UConn Health



UConn Health is Connecticut's only public academic medical center with an annual economic impact of $3.3 billion. Based on a 206-acre campus in Farmington, UConn Health has a three-part mission: research, teaching, and patient care. Home to the UConn School of Medicine, School of Dental Medicine, and UConn John Dempsey Hospital, UConn Health has nearly 5,000 employees supporting more than 1,000 students, over 1.5 million annual patient encounters, and innovative scientific research contributing to the advancement of medicine. It is Connecticut's No. 1 producer of medical and dental professionals. In fact, UConn is the largest single source of new physicians, surgeons, and dentists for the state, and also is a significant source of trained scientists and public health experts. For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" uconn

Nini Fan, MBA, CEO

MaMome

+1 646-945-8999

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram