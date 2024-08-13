Tuesday’S Morning Call: Ibovespa Resilience Amid Global Market Turbulence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yesterday, Brazil's Ibovespa demonstrated resilience and rose amid global turbulence, fueled by strong investor optimism.



Economic reforms and favorable monetary policy fuele this sentiment. Recent reports indicate a worsening outlook for Brazil's economy.



The Central Bank's Focus Report shows deteriorating forecasts for inflation and growth. Uncertainties around macroeconomic indicators and fiscal targets pressure the Ibovespa.



In currency markets, the U.S. dollar fell below R$5.50 against the real. Interest rate hike expectations in Brazil drove this decline. Investors seek higher yields, making the real more attractive.





Global Market Movements

Globally, markets experienced mixed performances on August 12. In the U.S., investors focused on upcoming inflation data.



This data could influence the Federal Reserve's decisions. European markets faced geopolitical tensions and slowdown concerns.



Asian markets showed modest gains. Positive economic data from China supported these gains.



Commodity markets saw significant movements. Oil prices remained stable due to Brazil's contribution to global supply.



OPEC reports highlight Brazil's role. Meanwhile, adverse weather affected global coffee supply chains. These conditions impacted coffee prices.

Economic Agenda for August 13, 2024

Brazil:

- 09:00: IBGE Monthly Services Survey (June)

- 09:00: Conab 11th Grain Crop Survey 2023/2024

United States:

- 09:30: Producer Price Index (July)

Mexico:

- 12:00: International Reserves (weekly)

Political and Economic Developments

Brazil's economy faces several challenges. Monetary easing will slow due to slower disinflation. Upside risks to inflation expectations remain.



The Central Bank adjusted its guidance. Smaller or no rate cuts will occur in the second half.



Brazil's G20 presidency offers opportunities. The upcoming COP30 summit strengthens leadership on global issues. Environmental sustainability and poverty alleviation remain key topics.



The E-Commerce Brazil Forum 2024 highlights innovations and trends. Artificial intelligence applications across the customer journey take center stage.



Brazil's potential in digital transformation grows. Strategic partnerships continue to develop.

M. Dias Branco faced a challenging Q2 2024. Net profit dropped 12.8%, and revenue declined 7.7%. The company's stock price fell 3.66% on Monday. Margin pressures and increased competition concern investors.



Itaúsa reported a 22% profit increase. The company plans a R$1.4 billion payout to shareholders. This signals strong financial health and commitment to investors.



Azul , a major airline, experienced operational declines in Q2 2024. Currency impacts highlight challenges in the aviation sector. Fluctuating exchange rates and operational costs pose difficulties.

Brazil's coffee exports surged 46.3% in early 2024. Strong demand and favorable production conditions drive this growth. Brazil remains a key player in the global coffee market.



The Brazilian market navigates a complex global landscape with resilience. Investors monitor domestic economic indicators closely.Corporate earnings also draw attention. Global factors like commodity prices influence markets.Geopolitical tensions remain significant. Today, Brazil releases key economic data. Market participants will observe insights into the country's trajectory.Tuesday's Morning Call: Ibovespa Resilience Amid Global Market Turbulence