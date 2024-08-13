Italian far-right MEP faces backlash over comments on Black player on national volleyball team

(MENAFN) Roberto Vannacci, a far-right member of the European Parliament from Italy, has faced significant backlash following controversial remarks about Paola Egonu, a Black player on the Italian national women’s volleyball team. Vannacci, a member of the far-right League party, made his comments after the Italian team won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, defeating the USA 3-0.



In his remarks, Vannacci praised Egonu's talent but controversially noted that her physical characteristics do not represent the majority of Italians. He stated, “I am very happy that the Italian volleyball team won and I congratulate all the athletes, especially Paola Egonu, who is a very talented athlete. I have never questioned her Italianness, but I want to point out again that her physical characteristics do not represent the majority of Italians.” Vannacci also extended his congratulations to Ekaterina Antropova, a Russian-born Italian player, adding that her physical characteristics are also not typically Italian.



Vannacci's comments have drawn widespread criticism in Italy. Maurizio Gasparri, a senator from Forza Italia, the League’s coalition partner, criticized Vannacci’s remarks as “brainless,” particularly as they came on the day of the team's Olympic victory. Tommaso Antonino Calderone, also from Forza Italia, expressed frustration with Vannacci's timing, stating, “On the day of the Italian volleyball team's spectacular success, Vannacci arrived just in time with his theories on Italian physical characteristics. Can’t he keep quiet for a while? Thank you Egonu, thank you girls.”



Angelo Bonelli, leader of the opposition Alliance of Greens and the Left (AVS), defended the team’s multi-ethnic composition and highlighted the significance of their victory as a representation of Italy’s diverse national identity. Vannacci's remarks have been widely condemned for undermining the achievements of a team that embodies Italy's multi-ethnic society.

