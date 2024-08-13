Rising Child Abuse And Violence Cases In Peshawar: 144 Incidents Reported This Year

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – The provincial capital of Peshawar has witnessed a disturbing rise in crimes against children this year, with 144 reported cases of murder, attempted murder, abduction, child theft, and sexual assault.

According to documents, 17 cases of sexual assault against children have been registered in Peshawar so far this year, with 44 suspects named in these cases.

The documents reveal that 19 children have been killed and 42 in Peshawar this year. Of the 15 murder cases filed, 55 suspects have been identified, but are yet to be made.

In addition, there have been 40 cases of attempted murder against children, with 63 suspects named. The city has also seen 17 cases of child abduction, involving 36 suspects.

Furthermore, six cases of child theft have been reported, with nine suspects identified. Last year, 29 children were murdered in Peshawar, with 100 suspects named. In 2022, 27 cases of child sexual assault were reported, along with 20 abductions and 17 child kidnappings.

According to a UNICEF report, 10 to 20 percent of children in Pakistan experience sexual abuse. Under current Pakistani law, those convicted of child sexual abuse face a life sentence or a minimum of ten years in prison.