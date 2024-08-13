Finnish official condemns country’s failure to take action on Gaza

(MENAFN) Nasima Razmyar, vice-chair of Finland’s Social Party (SDP) and a member of parliament, has strongly criticized Finland's approach to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. In a recent statement, Razmyar accused the Finnish of offering only empty rhetoric rather than taking meaningful actions in response to the brutal war on Gaza. Her remarks, reported by local media on Monday, reflect her deep frustration with both the conflict's devastation and the perceived inaction of the international community.



Razmyar expressed profound concern over the persistent violence and human suffering in Gaza, describing the situation as overwhelming and difficult to fully capture in words. She highlighted the desensitization caused by continuous media coverage, which she believes contributes to widespread cynicism about the conflict. The vivid images of suffering, famine, and destruction have become a constant backdrop to the war, underscoring the severity of the humanitarian crisis.



The criticism comes in the wake of calls from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a cease-fire and a declaration of the illegality of the occupation of Palestinian territories, which Razmyar notes have not halted the ongoing violence against Palestinians. Her comments are aligned with a broader international push for a cease-fire and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, as evidenced by a joint statement from French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.



Razmyar condemned Finland’s decision to abstain from a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a cease-fire and its subsequent decision to freeze support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). She argued that Finland has only issued vague statements of hope without taking concrete steps to facilitate peace or hold those responsible for the conflict accountable. This criticism reflects growing discontent with the international response to the crisis and increasing pressure on governments to take more decisive actions.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108547927