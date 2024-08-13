AAC Launches ‘Drive into Summer Savings’ Campaign Across Five Nissan Models

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 12 August 2024: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is excited to announce its ‘Drive into Summer Savings’ campaign.



Running throughout August, the campaign is designed to address the increased demand for vehicle purchases during the summer season, offering customers significant savings on popular Nissan models that meet their needs.



The ‘Drive into Summer Savings’ campaign transforms August into an opportunity for savvy buyers to secure outstanding deals on a wide range of Nissan vehicles.



This initiative goes beyond basic discounts; it integrates financial savings with long-term ownership benefits, creating a value proposition that resonates with UAE residents during the season.



‘Drive into Summer Savings" features discounts of up to AED 50,000 on select models, with the Nissan Patrol offering the most substantial discount. A standard 5-Year Nissan Warranty is included with all retail purchases, ensuring customers can enjoy their new vehicles with confidence. This makes it an ideal time for prospective buyers to upgrade or purchase a new Nissan model at a highly competitive price.



The campaign reflects AAC's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and offering value year-round. The company continues to set industry benchmarks with offerings and services that align with the needs of the UAE market.





