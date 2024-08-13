Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi’s Green Youth Majlis announces its 2024-2025 Youth Committee Structure

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 August, 2024 – The Green Youth Majlis, an Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) initiative, has announced its Youth Committee Structure for 2024-2025.



This year’s International Youth Day recognizes the significant role young people play in driving sustainable development goals. Aligning with this vision, the Green Youth Majlis aims to empower the next generation of environmental leaders by offering them a platform to contribute meaningfully to the region's sustainability goals. The initiative is designed to foster greater involvement among community members by providing them with leadership roles and responsibilities.



Ahmed Al Shaibah a pioneer in Green Youth Majlis who has been a member since 2015 will step in as the Main Youth Advisor, while Majid bin Saad has been elected Youth Advisor of the Youth Committee following an outstanding performance last year. Serving alongside him, Dana Al Dhaen will take on the role of President due to her high interest, passion and support in the Green Youth Majlis over the past few years, with Moza Salem Al Harrasi as Vice President who is highly active in the environmental field and Merah Alhefeiti leading the Climate Change Main Committee and has a good climate experience and knowledge, while Maithah Alhefeiti will head the Biodiversity Committee who is an active in the Environmental Field. Maryam Al Ansari will serve as the Communications Leader who is affiliated with an array of communication youth activities, Saif Al Ameri the youth champion will take the role of the Recycling Committee Leader, and Omar Al Hashemi passionate young GYM member will take on the role of Excellence Leader.



The newly elected committee members will be instrumental in driving EAD’s mission of promoting environmental sustainability and climate action. Their roles will include organising and leading various environmental campaigns, engaging with the community, and working on innovative projects that address pressing environmental issues.



Commenting on the new Youth Committee, Rasha Ali Al Madfai, Acting Director of the Environmental Awareness Department, Environmental Information, Science, and Outreach Management at EAD, said: “The Green Youth Majlis reinforce our commitment to educate and encourage young people to take environmental action. The new Youth Committee members have displayed passion, enthusiasm and excitement and have continued to steer us in a successful direction. Their support has been pivotal in advancing key environmental strategies, such as implementing the UN Decade on ecosystem restoration and various citizen science initiatives. We are proud of the Green Youth Majlis’s achievements and look forward to future successes and impactful initiatives that they will undoubtedly lead.



“I am honoured to embark on a new journey with the Green Youth Majlis, where I am serving as Youth Advisor this year. My re-election has encouraged me to continue advocating for a sustainable future for our generation, and others to come. I’m excited to work alongside a dedicated and inspiring group of individuals as we strive to positively impact our planet’s future,” said Majid bin Saad, Youth Advisor of the Green Youth Majlis.



“Creating sustainable solutions inspired by the surrounding environment will safeguard our future. By drawing upon our region's natural resources, ecological insights, and unique environmental contexts, we can develop innovative strategies that address pressing environmental challenges. These solutions will enhance our climate change resilience and ensure that we maintain the delicate balance of our ecosystems for generations to come. It is through this deep connection to our environment and a commitment to sustainable practices that we will forge a path towards a more secure and thriving future,” said Dana Al Dhaen, the Majlis’ President.



With over 650 members aged 18-35, the Green Youth Majlis assembles every quarter to share ideas and solutions that address various environmental challenges. As young people begin to shift away from traditional media news outlets, the Green Youth Majlis follows a unique and proactive form of environmental education by encouraging open dialogue and productive learning. Since 2019, 232 members have dedicated more than 970 hours across over 60 events, including the World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC), beach clean ups in Abu Dhabi, and informative live sessions on topics such as single-use plastics.



The Green Youth Majlis initiative is organised under the umbrella of EAD’s naha platform, which was created to turn climate intentions into meaningful actions and provides youth and community members opportunities to engage in activities that motivate action towards sustainable outcomes







