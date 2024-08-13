Gaming Simulators Market Report 2024: Historic And Forecast Data, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F And 2033F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Simulators Global market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gaming simulators market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $7.14 billion in 2023 to $8.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The expansion observed in the historical period can be credited to the surging popularity of eSports, heightened demand for lifelike training aids, the proliferation of home entertainment setups, broadening internet access fostering online multiplayer engagements, an enlarged demographic of gamers, and enhanced affordability of top-tier gaming hardware.
The gaming simulators market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.
The projected growth in the upcoming period can be attributed to a mounting desire for immersive gaming encounters, increasing disposable incomes, the burgeoning esports sector, expanding utilization in professional training and educational realms, and a rising need for lifelike training aids.
Prominent trends anticipated in this period include progressions in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to enrich user interactions, heightened adoption of mobile and cloud-based simulators, the advent of 5G technology enabling seamless and high-fidelity gameplay, advancements in haptic feedback mechanisms, and the rise of metaverse platforms.
The expansion of the gaming industry is poised to drive the growth of the gaming simulators market in the foreseeable future. It is currently experiencing a surge fueled by factors such as increased accessibility, technological advancements, and a wide array of gaming options. Gaming simulators play a crucial role in this ecosystem by offering immersive and realistic experiences that enhance player engagement, refine skills, stimulate technological innovation, and attract a broader audience, thereby fostering continuous market expansion.
Key players in the gaming simulators market are embracing innovative design concepts, such as portability and compactness, to enhance user convenience and elevate the gaming experience. Portability and compactness in gaming simulators entail ease of transport and space-saving design, respectively, enabling users to enjoy immersive simulations anywhere without the need for dedicated spaces or permanent installations. These features cater to gamers' needs for flexibility and convenience.
For instance, Next Level Racing, an Australia-based game simulator company, introduced the F-GT LITE Cockpit in March 2024. This portable full racing cockpit boasts an innovative design that allows users to seamlessly switch between Formula 1 and GT positions. Tailored for hardcore racers with space constraints, the F-GT Lite can be easily folded and stored, offering quick angle adjustments to accommodate diverse users while withstanding up to 150 kg (330 lbs.) of force at each hub. Such advancements in technology afford users unparalleled portability and versatility, enabling them to enjoy a full racing cockpit experience without the constraints of dedicated spaces.
Market Scope
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development. The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include: The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets. The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates. Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified. The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
Companies Profiled:
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 175
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $8.32 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $15.36 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 16.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Gaming Simulators Market Characteristics
3. Gaming Simulators Market Trends and Strategies
4. Gaming Simulators Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global Gaming Simulators Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Gaming Simulators Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2. Global Gaming Simulators Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)
5.3. Global Gaming Simulators Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)
6. Gaming Simulators Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
6.2. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Segmentation by Game Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
Shooting Fighting Racing Other Game Types
6.3. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
7. Gaming Simulators Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
8. Asia-Pacific Gaming Simulators Market
9. China Gaming Simulators Market
10. India Gaming Simulators Market
11. Japan Gaming Simulators Market
12. Australia Gaming Simulators Market
13. Indonesia Gaming Simulators Market
14. South Korea Gaming Simulators Market
15. Western Europe Gaming Simulators Market
16. UK Gaming Simulators Market
17. Germany Gaming Simulators Market
18. France Gaming Simulators Market
19. Italy Gaming Simulators Market
20. Spain Gaming Simulators Market
21. Eastern Europe Gaming Simulators Market
22. Russia Gaming Simulators Market
23. North America Gaming Simulators Market
24. USA Gaming Simulators Market
25. Canada Gaming Simulators Market
26. South America Gaming Simulators Market
27. Brazil Gaming Simulators Market
28. Middle East Gaming Simulators Market
29. Africa Gaming Simulators Market
30. Gaming Simulators Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Gaming Simulators Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Gaming Simulators Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Logitech International
30.2.2. Endor
30.2.3. Simetik
30.2.4. D-BOX Technologies Inc.
30.2.5. Hammacher Schlemmer & Company Inc.
31. Gaming Simulators Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Eleetus
31.2. Playseat
31.3. CXC Simulations
31.4. Next Level Racing
31.5. Vesaro
31.6. Motion Simulation
31.7. CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd.
31.8. Cruden
31.9. Thrustmaster
31.10. DOF Reality
31.11. Trak Racer
31.12. ImSim
31.13. Feel VR
31.14. GT Omega Racing Ltd.
31.15. Proteus
32. Global Gaming Simulators Market Competitive Benchmarking
33. Global Gaming Simulators Market Competitive Dashboard
34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Gaming Simulators Market
35. Gaming Simulators Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
