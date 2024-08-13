Zambia, DR Congo reach agreement to reopen 3 closed borders on Tuesday

(MENAFN) Zambia and the Republic of Congo (DRC) have reached an agreement to reopen three border gates—Kasumbalesa, Mokambo, and Sakania—on Tuesday, following their temporary closure over the weekend. The border gates were shut in response to protests in Zambia regarding a ban imposed by the DRC on the import of certain beverages and lime.



The agreement came after a series of discussions held on Monday in Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, led by the trade ministers from both nations. The talks were initiated after Zambia decided to close the borders due to the trade dispute, which had affected the flow of goods between the two countries.



According to a communique released after the meeting, the two countries have committed to adhering to trade regulations as endorsed by regional organizations and the World Trade Organization. The communique was signed by Zambia’s Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga and his Congolese counterpart Julien Paluku Kahongya. Minister Mulenga expressed satisfaction that Zambian products would now be able to enter the DRC without restrictions.



Furthermore, it was agreed that all goods currently in transit would be processed and cleared within 30 days. This decision underscores the importance of the trade partnership between Zambia and the DRC, which involves a variety of commodities including beverages and lime. Earlier in the day, Ashu Saga, President of the Zambia Association of Manufacturers, had voiced concerns over the import ban and urged both nations to resolve the underlying issues causing the trade restrictions.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108547855