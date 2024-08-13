(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Petroleum in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the industry in South Africa includes comprehensive information on supply, refining, oil storage reserves, and the distribution and retail of petroleum products, including lubricants, LPG, and biofuels. There is information on the size of the industry in terms of production and consumption, pipeline transportation, wholesale and retail, and the state of the industry, including the effect of refinery closures, pricing and policy, new projects, divestment and government's plans to revive the industry.

There are profiles of 65 companies including major multinationals such as Engen, BP and TotalEnergies, major local player Sasol, state-owned companies such as PetroSA, refineries including Natref, blenders such as Blendcor and gas companies such as LPG distributor Easigas and Egoli Gas

South Africa's oil and gas refinery capacity has halved in the past four years, forcing the country into dependence on refined product imports when crude oil and natural gas prices are high. Refinery closures saw manufacturing revenue decline to 2017 levels.

Fuel retail revenue has been boosted by higher petroleum prices, but local consumption of petroleum products has been declining. There is substantial change in the industry as a series of companies have divested and the government implements plans to revive idle capacity.

Key Market Trends



A raft of legislative changes are being introduced to accelerate transformation and facilitate oil and gas exploration and production, and strengthen the role of the state in the country's energy security.

A significant number of hydrogen, nitrogen and ammonia products have been initiated.

A substantial projects pipeline has developed, especially for the development, commercialisation and international trade of natural gas.

Divestment by a number of international companies.

Fuel prices have risen rapidly since 2021, exacerbated by the exchange rate.

Government hopes to restore local refinery capacity by restarting the gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay and the Sapref refinery in Durban.

PetroSA posted net profits in 2023 for the first time since 2015. South Africa has lost half its refinery capacity in the past four years.

Market Opportunities



Government is looking to develop LNG supply for industrial heating, electricity generation, and liquid fuels production.

Regulatory changes are facilitating private sector investment in oil and gas exploration and production. Shell's downstream divestment possibly creates opportunity for new petroleum wholesalers and retailers to enter the market.

Market Challenges



Fuel prices remain unaffordable causing a decline in consumption.

The development of the gas industry remains beset by outdated gas policy, high gas prices, and insecurity of supply.

The lack of refinery capacity leaves the country highly exposed to imports. The onerous costs of upgrading refineries to meet new environmental standards which are to be implemented from 2027.

Market Outlook



The loss of localised oil and gas refinery capacity in recent years has threatened South Africa's energy security and left the country vulnerable to price dynamics, making vital transport and heating products unaffordable.

Efforts to confront the challenge have been hampered by the need for regulatory change and coherent energy policies.

Regulatory developments include a new draft of the Integrated Energy Plan, a draft Gas Master Plan, and progress in the formulation of a new state petroleum company.

Global shocks are influencing international price and trade dynamics less than previously.

There is progress in natural gas and green hydrogen production projects. Significant investments have been initiated for the storage and trade of liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Prices

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Company Profiles - Processors, Wholesalers And Retailers



African Group Lubricants (Pty) Ltd

African Oxygen (Pty) Ltd

Astron Energy (Pty) Ltd

Avedia Energy (Pty) Ltd

Blendcor (Pty) Ltd

Blue Chip Lubricants (Pty) Ltd

BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Deojay Petroleum KZN (Pty) Ltd

Diesel Supply Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Easigas (Pty) Ltd

Econ Oil And Energy (Pty) Ltd

Efora Energy Ltd

Elegant Fuel (Pty) Ltd

Engen Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

FPS Bulk Diesel (Pty) Ltd

Fuchs Lubricants South Africa (Pty) Ltd

G U D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Germ Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gulfstream Energy (Pty) Ltd

Hammertone Fuels (Pty) Ltd

Handr South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Makwande Energy Trading (Pty) Ltd

Masana Petroleum Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Mdubane Energy Services (Pty) Ltd

Motolube (Pty) Ltd

National Petroleum Refiners Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Omnia Holdings Ltd

Oryx Gas South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Petredec LPG South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Petrefuel (Pty) Ltd

Petregaz South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Petroleum Marketing Organization (Pty) Ltd

Petroleum Oil And Gas Corporation Of South Africa SOC Ltd (The)

Piston Power Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Primagas CC

Puma Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Q4 Fuel (Pty) Ltd

Quantum Energy CC

Royale Energy (Pty) Ltd

Sasol South Africa Ltd

Sebokeng Fuels (Pty) Ltd

Shell And BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Pty) Ltd

Shell Downstream South Africa (Pty) Ltd

SLG (Pty) Ltd

Spanjaard (Pty) Ltd

Sunbird Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Tipublox (Pty) Ltd

Tosas (Pty) Ltd

TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Totalgaz Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

TWM Petroleum Services (Pty) Ltd

Vaal Truck Inn (Pty) Ltd

Valsar Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

Vivo Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd ZAS Petroleum (Pty) Ltd

Company Profiles - Lubricating Oils And Greases, Primarily From Other Organic Products



Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd Tongaat Hulett Ltd

Company Profiles - Other Petroleum / Synthesised Products N.E.C.



African Wax (Pty) Ltd

Banzi Trade 39 (Pty) Ltd

D H Brothers Industries (Pty) Ltd

GN Pearson

Goldenglo Candle And Soap Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Handr South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Jars Galore (Pty) Ltd

Kapula Candles South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Lion Match Products (Pty) Ltd

National Candle And Wax (Pty) Ltd Sasol South Africa Ltd

