When A Squirrel Knocked On Dharmendra’S Door To Play

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Veteran Dharmendra has shared an adorable of himself playing with a squirrel.

Dharmendra took to Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip, the squirrel is seen running on Dharmendra's leg.

In the clip, he is seen saying:“Lovely. Look at this creature. So, loving! We should learn from these creatures.”

He had earlier shared a video of buffaloes from his and captioned it:“In the loving company of my friends in my loneliness.”

Dharmendra, who is known as the“He-Man” of Bollywood, gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films, such as“Ayee Milan Ki Bela”,“Phool Aur Patthar”,“Aaye Din Bahar Ke”,“Ankhen”,“Shikar”,“Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke”,“Jeevan Mrityu”,“Mera Gaon Mera Desh”,“Seeta Aur Geeta”,“Raja Jani”,“Jugnu”,“Yaadon Ki Baaraat”,“Dost”,“Sholay”,“Hukumat”,“Aag Hi Aag”,“The Burning Train”,

Beginning in the late 1990s, he appeared in character roles in several successful and acclaimed films, such as“Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”,“Life in a... Metro”,“Apne”,“Johnny Gaddaar” and“Yamla Pagla Deewana”.

In recent times, the octogenarian was seen in films such as“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” and“Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya”.

The veteran star's kiss in“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” with veteran actress Shabana Azmi created a tizzy on social media. He had at that time compared it to grandson Rajveer Deol's liplocks in“Dono”

He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's“Ikkis” with Agastya Nanda. The film is set