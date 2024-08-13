(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's exports rose to $33.05 billion from January to June this year, a 7.2% increase from the same period in 2023.



The of Foreign Trade and (Mincetur) reported this data. Growth resulted mainly from higher prices and increased volumes.



The and agricultural sectors led this expansion. Their performance offset declines in the fishing and hydrocarbons industries.



In the mining sector, exports surged by 51.9%, reaching $5.74 billion. Copper exports, Peru's top product, saw a slight 1.2% decline. This drop occurred due to lower shipment volumes.



Meanwhile, agricultural exports totaled $4.49 billion, showing a 12.5% year-on-year increase.







A significant 166% rise in cocoa sales drove this growth. Additionally, fruit exports rose by 6.4%, mainly due to higher sales of blueberries and avocados.



Mincetur's head, Elizabeth Galdo, emphasized the importance of this performance. She noted that the sector plays a critical role in Peru's economic development.



The growth reflects the ministry's effective policies, which have boosted economic expansion and job creation.



During this period, several regions exhibited notable export growth. Puno, Huánuco, Loreto, Ucayali, Amazonas, and Tacna saw increases.



Pasco, Moquegua, La Libertad, Ica, Áncash, San Martín, and Ayacucho also reported gains.



In June alone, exports grew by 11.6% year-on-year, reaching $6.03 billion. This increase was primarily driven by higher sales in the fishing, agricultural, and metallurgy sectors.

Peru's Exports Rise by 7.2% in First Half of the Year

Over the past 12 months, from July 2023 to June 2024, Per exported to 181 markets.



Asia accounted for over half of the total export value at 52%. The Americas followed with 31%, while Europe accounted for 16%.



China emerged as the top destination for Peruvian exports, receiving 35% of the total. The United States followed with 13%.



The European Union accounted for 11%, while both Canada and India received 5% each. Mincetur highlighted China's significant role, noting it led in mineral and fishery imports.



China accounted for 51% of mineral exports and 43% of fishery products. This strong performance underlines the importance of maintaining and expanding these trade relationships as global demand shifts.

