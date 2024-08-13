Ministry Of Sports And Youth Holds Discussion Session On Occasion Of International Youth Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Ministry of Sports and Youth yesterday organised a discussion session on“From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development and Youth Leadership in Developing Charitable and Humanitarian Work” in cooperation with the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

The session coincides with International Youth Day (IYD), which is marked on August 12 each year.

The discussion session addressed a number of topics related to the youth in addition to enhancing volunteer work among youth and members of society.

In a statement to QNA, deputy head of the 10th Disaster Management Camp at the QRCS Ahmed Hamad Al Shahwani said that such discussion sessions aim to remind society that young people are the origin of volunteer work and development, especially since the IYD's title this year talks about technology and its impact on volunteer work, stressing at the same time that the prosperity of countries is achieved by increasing the number of volunteers.

He pointed out that the culture of volunteering has grown greatly in recent years, hoping that volunteer work will be more organised in facing challenges in the future.

Al Shahwani added that the QRCS highlights models that have provided many experiences in volunteer work during participation in global events, including the IYD, noting that the number of volunteers registered in the QRCS has reached 31,000 volunteers of both genders, while hoping that the numbers will increase in the future by joining and attracting young people.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth celebrates IYDs to instil international youth concepts, promote humanitarian and charitable work in young people, and qualify youth to be leaders in this work.