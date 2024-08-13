Turkmenistan Bank Card Issued Issuance Surpasses 5.78 Million
As of early August 2024, over 5.78 million bank cards have been
issued in Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.
This represents an 8 percent increase compared to the same
period last year when 5.35 million cards were in circulation, as
per data from the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.
The top three regions for issued cards are Ashgabat, with 1.936
million cards; Mary, with 1.042 million cards; and Lebap, with
958,623 cards.
Among the financial institutions, Dayhanbank State Commercial
Bank led in issuance with 2.04 million cards, followed by
Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank with 1.117 million cards, and
Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank with 699,533 cards.
By the end of 2023, the total number of bank cards issued across
the country reached 5.56 million, marking a 7.5 percent increase
from the 5.17 million issued by the close of 2022.
