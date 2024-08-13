عربي


Turkmenistan Bank Card Issued Issuance Surpasses 5.78 Million


8/13/2024 2:21:39 AM

As of early August 2024, over 5.78 million bank cards have been issued in Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

This represents an 8 percent increase compared to the same period last year when 5.35 million cards were in circulation, as per data from the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

The top three regions for issued cards are Ashgabat, with 1.936 million cards; Mary, with 1.042 million cards; and Lebap, with 958,623 cards.

Among the financial institutions, Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank led in issuance with 2.04 million cards, followed by Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank with 1.117 million cards, and Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank with 699,533 cards.

By the end of 2023, the total number of bank cards issued across the country reached 5.56 million, marking a 7.5 percent increase from the 5.17 million issued by the close of 2022.

AzerNews

