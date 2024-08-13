The Struggle For Press Freedom: A Glimpse Into Angola And Mozambique’S Media Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola and Mozambique's independent journalists are grappling with severe threats to press freedom, marked by manipulation and economic coercion.



In Angola, the faces its toughest era, with political elites capturing and shutting down independent newspapers.



Mozambique is witnessing a similar strain on its processes, impacting the viability of its non-state media.



The constraints were highlighted during a virtual organized by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA ) branches from Mozambique and Angola. The conference was supported by the National Endowment for Democracy.



This meeting detailed how both countries are experiencing an aggressive clampdown on journalistic freedoms. Selective legal actions against journalists further exacerbate the situation.







For instance, in Mozambique, a journalist recently faced legal penalties under defamation charges, signaling an increasingly hostile environment towards the media.



Concurrently, ongoing lawsuits in Mozambique target media owners and personnel, illustrating the precarious state of press liberty.



Olivia Massanga from MISA-Mozambique and André Mussamo from MISA-Angola both emphasized that the survival of independent media now hinges on economic factors.



Governments often withhold ad revenues, which are critical for operational sustainability, from outlets that criticize them. This practice pushes these entities toward financial instability.



Jeremias Langa of MISA-Mozambique noted the broader implications, stating that the erosion of media freedoms reflects deeper democratic failures. The narrative of closing media spaces aligns with a broader pattern of diminishing civil liberties.



The discussions concluded with a stark reminder: the assault on the media is not only a crisis for journalism but also a fundamental threat to democracy and development.



In short, the ongoing situation in Angola and Mozambique exemplifies the vital need for a robust and free press. A free press is a cornerstone of any democratic society.

