PRIVACY ALERT: National Public Data Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Over 2.9 Billion Records

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 2.9 billion records stored by Jerico Pictures, Inc., which operates as National Public Data ("NPD"), a Florida-based background-check company.

NPD scrapes data from public record databases, national and state databases, and court records, including nonpublic sources. It then sells this private data to a wide range of organizations, including background check websites, investigators, app developers, and data resellers.

In approximately April 2024, a cybercriminal group called "USDod" reportedly breached NPD's systems and stole private information on Americans collected by the company. On April 8, 2024, USDoD claimed on the dark web that they had stolen the personal data of 2.9 billion people and offered to sell the database for a payment of $3.5 million.

According to vx-underground, which collects information about cybersecurity issues, the stolen file includes 277.1 gigabytes of data, including names, address histories, relatives, and Social Security numbers dating back at least three decades.

Because individuals did not affirmatively provide their private information to NPD, individuals may not even know that they have been affected. To date, NPD has not confirmed the breach or what information may have been stolen.

If your private information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to NPD's cybersecurity practices.

