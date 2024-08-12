PRIVACY ALERT: Acadian Ambulance Under Investigation For Data Breach Of 10 Million Patient Records

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and information of 10 million patient records of Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc., a Louisiana-based private ambulance service that operates in Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

According to the company, an unauthorized party gained access to a server containing protected health information in June 2023. Acadian has not yet disclosed what information the threat actors stole, how many people it affected, or why it has not yet notified impacted patients.

Last month, a cybercriminal group known as Daixin Team claimed responsibility for the ransomware attack and boasted that it had exfiltrated the protected health information of approximately 10 million patients, as well as employee data. Daixin

Team threatened to publicly release the stolen records if Acadian did not pay a $7 million ransom. According to news reports, Acadian countered at $173,000.

In a post on the dark web, Daixin Team claimed that the stolen private information includes 11 million lines of data, including patient names, dates of birth, phone numbers, medical histories, employment information, symptoms, and suspected drug use.

Although the breach occurred over a year ago, Acadian has not yet notified impacted patients, which may have violated state and federal laws.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Acadian's cybersecurity practices.

