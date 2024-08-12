Russia's Kursk Region Authorities Say Ukrainian Forces Control 28 Settlements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk region, Aleksey Smirnov, said the of Ukraine currently control 28 settlements in the region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Current Time .

Smirnov said that the Ukrainian forces had advanced 12 kilometers into the Kursk region across a 40-kilometer front.

At this point, interrupted him, saying that the width and depth of the Ukrainian military's advancement would be reported by the Russian military, and suggested that the acting Kursk governor focus on the social and economic situation.

Smirnov said there were about 2,000 people in these 28 settlements, whose fate is unknown to the local Russian authorities. At the same time, 180,000 people in the region are to be evacuated and 121,000 have already left the region.

"In addition, there has been an increase in UAV and missile attacks over this time. 194 missiles and UAVs were launched, 147 were shot down," Smirnov said.

According to the Astra Telegram channel, the Kursk governor at the meeting said that 12 civilians have been killed and 121 others (including 10 children) have been injured as a result of the fighting in the Kursk region.

On August 6, Russia's Telegram channels started reporting about the fighting in the border area, citing pro-war accounts on social media. It was reported that the Ukrainian military had allegedly entered the territory of the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military did not make any official statements on this matter.