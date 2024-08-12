Mod Working With U.S. Office Of Inspector General To Improve Internal Audit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine discussed with representatives from the U.S. Office of Inspector General specific measures to increase the effectiveness of utilization of international security assistance to ensure the required capabilities of the Armed Forces.

That's according to the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian side was represented by the Deputy of Defense, Yuriy Dzhyhyr, and chiefs of the MoD Internal Audit Service and Department for Prevention and Detection.

Among the issues discussed during the meeting were also measures to prevent and deter corruption risks, issues of improving the operations of structural units amid internal audit and anti-corruption efforts.

In addition, the parties considered the issue of increasing the efficiency of the Internal Audit Service at the Ministry of Defense by ensuring its interaction with similar bodies in NATO member states, including with the U.S. Office of Inspector General.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in July, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the allies would keep providing Ukraine with the weaponry required for the war effort.