The 24Th ASEAN Energy Business Forum Set To Be Hosted By Lao PDR's Ministry Of Energy And Mines And Organised By The ASEAN Centre For Energy

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The 24th ASEAN Business Forum Set to be Hosted by Lao PDR's of Energy and Mines and Organised by the ASEAN Centre for Energy



Vientiane, Laos, Aug 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) will be organising the 24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF-24) from 25-27 September 2024 at the Lao National Centre, hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) of Lao PDR as part of the country's ASEAN Chairmanship. Held in conjunction with the 42nd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM-42) , the forum aligns with Lao PDR's ASEAN Chairmanship under the theme“ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience,” providing a platform for knowledge exchange among government officials, academics, industry leaders, investors, and energy experts.



Photo 1. (left-right) Dr. Soukvisan Khinsamone, Deputy Director General of Department of Planning and Cooperation, Ministry of Energy and Mines of Lao PDR together with Dr. Andy Tirta, Head of Corporate Affairs, ASEAN Centre for Energy & Chairman of the 24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum

During the media briefing, Dr. Soukvisan Khinsamone, Deputy Director General of Department of Planning and Cooperation, Ministry of Energy and Mines of Lao PDR, remarked,“Hosting AEBF-24 is a testament to Lao PDR's commitment to advancing regional cooperation in the energy sector. This forum will not only showcase Lao PDR' advancements in sustainable energy but also strengthen our collective efforts towards a resilient and interconnected ASEAN energy future.”

As ASEAN Chair, Lao PDR is uniquely positioned to influence the regional energy agenda. The AEBF-24 will serve as a critical platform for Lao PDR to showcase its energy priorities, including enhancing energy security, promoting renewable energy, and advancing regional energy connectivity. This forum will enable Lao PDR alongside ACE to lead discussions on sustainable energy solutions, which are crucial for the region's economic and environmental resilience.

Dr. Andy Tirta, Head of Corporate Affairs, ASEAN Centre for Energy & Chairman of AEBF-24, emphasised ACE's commitment to supporting Lao PDR's chairmanship. He stated,“AEBF-24 will not only support Lao PDR's energy priorities but also contribute to the regional targets of the

ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) Phase II: 2021-2025 as the region's energy blueprint. This forum will foster collaboration and showcase innovations from the triple helix, which are governments, the private sector, and academia.”

Photo 2. (left-right) Dr. Zulfikar Yurnaidi, Head of Energy Modelling and Policy Planning, ASEAN Centre for Energy & Chairman of 4th ASEAN International Conference on Energy and Environment (AICEE), Dr. Andy Tirta, and Dr. Soukvisan Khinsamone, with the invited journalists at the AEBF-24 media briefing at the Crowne Plaza in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

AEBF-24 will feature a variety of activities, including a high-level plenary session, the Minister-CEO Dialogue, the 4thASEAN International Conference on Energy and Environment (AICEE), and the launch presentation of the 8th ASEAN Energy Outlook (AEO8). Key topics include ASEAN Power Grid, trans-ASEAN gas pipelines, the electric vehicle ecosystem, hydropower potential, bioenergy, hydrogen development and many more.

Building on the success of last year's forum, which saw over 1500 attendees and featured more than 200 high-level speakers across 18 sessions, this year's event promises to be equally impactful. The delegates of AEBF will have the opportunity to network, join the business matching and forge partnerships in advancing ASEAN's energy security and transition efforts.

Additionally, to mark the start of the first day of AEBF-24, ACE will also be organising the ASEAN Green Transport Rally (GTR) 2024 with the theme of "Journey to Green Mobility," which will underscore the region's efforts to reduce transportation emissions. The rally, using different types of sustainable vehicles, will journey from Indonesia to Lao PDR, and will arrive at the Lao National Convention Centre where the AEBF-24 will be held.

For more details about AEBF-24, please visit .

About ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE)

Established on 1 January 1999, the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) is an intergovernmental organisation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) structure that represents the 10 ASEAN Member States' (AMS) interests in the energy sector. ACE supports the implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC), a blueprint for ASEAN energy sector. The Centre is guided by a Governing Council composed of Senior Officials on Energy from each AMS and a representative from the ASEAN Secretariat as an ex-officio member.



The three key roles of ACE:



As a catalyst to unify and strengthen ASEAN energy cooperation and integration by implementing relevant capacity building programmes and projects to assist the AMS develop their energy sector.

As the ASEAN energy data centre and knowledge hub to provide a knowledge repository for the AMS. As an ASEAN energy think tank to assist the AMS by identifying and surfacing innovative solutions for ASEAN's energy challenges on policies, legal & regulatory frameworks and technologies.

Keeping the region's improvement, sustainable and harmless to the ecosystem is a fundamental concern of the ASEAN energy sector. Hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia, ACE's office is located in Jakarta, Indonesia. For more information on ACE website: aseanenergy .

For media inquiries or interviews with keynote speakers, please contact:



Jonathan Meadley, Accounts Manager, RDK Group: ...

Rinda Rufaidah, Communications Specialist, ASEAN Centre for Energy: ... Rantika A, Public Relations, Dyandra Promosindo: ...