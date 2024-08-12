Arab Gathering Shines Light On Youth Commitment To Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- A pan-Arab body dedicated to youth development held a gathering in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday, bringing together officials from across the wider region in a bid to acknowledge the increasing significance of youth contributions towards the "Palestinian cause."

The initiative, organized by the Arab Youth Council for Integrated Development, is an effort to bolster the rapport between civil bodies with the goal of keeping economic and social development on an upward trajectory, said Maisa Hadmi, the bloc's humanitarian and healthcare aid supervisor, hailing such initiatives as instrumental in generating "awareness" on the Palestinian cause.

The official went on to lament the destruction of numerous healthcare and educational facilities in the Gaza Strip amid the "atrocities" committed by Israeli occupation forces, calling on the international community to interfere and ensure their "immediate withdrawal," she underlined.

Addressing the gathering, the Arab youth body's chief Dr. Mushira Abughali spoke of how the initiative comes with the special theme of the "Arab identity" of the holy city of Jerusalem, which constitutes an "integral component" of the Arab identity, she said. (end)

mfm









